Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Global Payments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 196.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Payments to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,003. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.97. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $328,062 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.22.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

