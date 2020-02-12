Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra upped their price objective on Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.22.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.65. 2,531,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,003. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 15.03%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

