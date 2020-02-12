Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Cfra from $184.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.22.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.75. 1,702,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,003. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.97. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $328,062. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 444.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 857,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

