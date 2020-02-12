Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.43 to $7.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.68 billion to $7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.74 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.43-7.62 EPS.

NYSE:GPN opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.97. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.03%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.58.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

