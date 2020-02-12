GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Trading 94.6% Higher Over Last Week

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 83.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $273,297.00 and approximately $5,901.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 94.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,383.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.42 or 0.02606245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.04560456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00801910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00900794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00117642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026456 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00708722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,902,554 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

