Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $411,262.50 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.46. 8,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GL. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

