GoByte (GBX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $11,636.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $299,847.00 and approximately $11,636.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000107 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,899,226 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

