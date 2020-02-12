Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.14. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMLP. Odeon Capital Group lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMLP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 756,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $325.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4042 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.34%. This is a boost from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,277,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

