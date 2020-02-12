Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,767,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,010 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.94% of Gold Fields worth $51,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,832.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

GFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 10,931,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,582. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86 and a beta of -0.95. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.