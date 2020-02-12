GoldBlocks Hits Market Cap of $43,716.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. GoldBlocks has a market cap of $43,716.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.01280964 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016525 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004712 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000837 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

