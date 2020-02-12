GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 80.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. During the last week, GoldFund has traded 77.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $252,006.00 and $7,036.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003545 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,351 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

