Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €310.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €260.00 ($302.33) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €283.23 ($329.34).

