Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €120.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) received a €120.00 ($139.53) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €104.20 ($121.16).

Shares of EPA DG opened at €104.60 ($121.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €98.27. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

