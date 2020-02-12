Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAX. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,334. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $72.31 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.