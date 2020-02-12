Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 7,628,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,469. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

