Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.70. The company had a trading volume of 739,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.62. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $159.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

