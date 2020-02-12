Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Sell

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 244,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

