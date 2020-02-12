Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €143.00 Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) received a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hannover Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €140.68 ($163.58).

FRA:HNR1 traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €188.50 ($219.19). 120,990 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €161.31. Hannover Re has a 1 year low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 1 year high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

