Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) price objective on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.99 ($39.53).

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €33.85 ($39.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. Software has a one year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a one year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.48.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

