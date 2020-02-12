Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €608.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KER. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €597.71 ($695.02).

Shares of KER opened at €573.50 ($666.86) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €582.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €513.15.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

