GoldMint (MNTP) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 8% lower against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $223,984.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.03562794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00248066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00142632 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

