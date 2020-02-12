Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.81. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $28.76 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTIM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Stetson acquired 28,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $42,376.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,251 shares of company stock valued at $92,257. 23.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.20% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

