Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,553. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Robert J. Stetson purchased 28,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $42,376.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders have purchased 60,251 shares of company stock worth $92,257 in the last ninety days. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

