Graft Price Tops $0.0004 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. In the last week, Graft has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market cap of $243,804.00 and approximately $1,544.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00891286 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001915 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001971 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.