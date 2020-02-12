Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.18).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRI. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grainger from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 316.20 ($4.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 268.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.97. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 205.60 ($2.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 318 ($4.18).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. Grainger’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £296.80 ($390.42).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

