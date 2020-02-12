Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LOPE opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

