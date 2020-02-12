GravityCoin Price Up 49.9% Over Last Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $135,538.00 and approximately $3,931.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03511081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00260363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00144371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,250,626 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.