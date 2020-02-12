Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Up 23.8% in January

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 431,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,172,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,745,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,417,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

