Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPP shares. ValuEngine cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.50%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.