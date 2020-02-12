Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a net margin of 50.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.