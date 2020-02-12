GreenMed (GRMD) Market Capitalization Reaches $2,288.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One GreenMed token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the US dollar. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GreenMed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.