Greif (NYSE:GEF) Receives “Sell” Rating from KeyCorp

Greif (NYSE:GEF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

GEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. Greif’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Greif by 191.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 17.9% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

