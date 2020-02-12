Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €95.00 by Deutsche Bank

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been given a €95.00 ($110.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GLJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Grenke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.92 ($115.02).

Shares of ETR:GLJ opened at €104.00 ($120.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €92.07 and a 200-day moving average of €85.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.18. Grenke has a twelve month low of €70.45 ($81.92) and a twelve month high of €96.70 ($112.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49.

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

