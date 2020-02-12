Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) PT Lowered to $36.00

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

GO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

GO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,096. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,184,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,467,215.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,759 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,674,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

