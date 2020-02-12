Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Short Interest Up 30.5% in January

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,210,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 33,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,489 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,665 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,098 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 21,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,141 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

GRPN stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of 1.22.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

