Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OMAB. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. 2,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,853. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 24.0% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 11.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

