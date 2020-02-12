Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.66. 1,413,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,109,726. The company has a market cap of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

