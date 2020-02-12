Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $270.66. 3,137,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013,015. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $272.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

