Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,161 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.43. The stock had a trading volume of 474,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.81. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

