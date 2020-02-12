Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 2,197 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.54.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

