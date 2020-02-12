Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,671 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 3.3% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,143,000 after buying an additional 954,690 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,728,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,773,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,623,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 76,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,404,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.