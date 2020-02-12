Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 493 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.2% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.35. 68,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $274.00 and a 12 month high of $338.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

