GXChain Price Hits $0.65 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00006233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, QBTC, DragonEX and Huobi. GXChain has a market capitalization of $42.16 million and $9.08 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00031175 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, OTCBTC, Bit-Z and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

