Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $249.21 Million

Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $249.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.10 million to $252.91 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $249.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $996.10 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

HAE stock opened at $118.23 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.