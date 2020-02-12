Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.28% of Haemonetics worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 138.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 145,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 239,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 60,263 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 49.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,694. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.