Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 26.1% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Facebook by 25.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 8.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $207.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81. The company has a market cap of $590.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.28 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,640,759. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.