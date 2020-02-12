Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 155,374 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,287,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125,873 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 388.1% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

