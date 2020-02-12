Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and LCNB (OTCMKTS:LCNB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. LCNB pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and LCNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $33.70 million 2.93 $8.15 million N/A N/A LCNB $77.54 million 2.87 $18.91 million $1.46 11.77

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harleysville Financial and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 23.49% 10.28% 1.01% LCNB 22.16% 8.48% 1.16%

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LCNB beats Harleysville Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services; and investment products comprising fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. As of October 17, 2018, the company operated six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one full-service office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

