Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hasbro earned a news sentiment score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Hasbro’s analysis:

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

HAS stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.