HashBX Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 84.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. HashBX has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $1,424.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HashBX has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Bitibu and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00046839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $633.98 or 0.06087795 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00058298 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00128316 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io.

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

